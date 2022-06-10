Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are back on sale for $179 — lowest price ever

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are back at their lowest price ever, just in time for Father's Day. So if you want to wow dad this year or snag them for yourself, you'll like this deal.

Amazon currently offers the Beats Fit Pro for just $179 at Amazon. That's $20 off their normal price of $199 — their biggest discount yet. Not to be outdone, Best Buy marked them down to the same price.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the Best Studio Buds for $119 ($30 off).

The Beats Fit Pro return to their lowest price ever, just in time for Father's Day. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones are perfect for working out and day-to-day use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, noise-cancellation and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

Although we didn't test these earbuds, sister site Tom's Guide took them for a spin. In their Beats Fit Pro review, they loved their dynamic soundstage, solid active noise cancellation and comfort. They were also impressed by their call quality and gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world use, audio quality and battery life was superior to that of any AirPods. The Beats Fit Pro delivered punchy bass and great sound quality for voice and video calls. The Beats Fit Pro's wingtip design ensures a secure fit. Feedback from happy owners on Amazon say the Beats Fit Pro buds stay put during yoga and running.

There's no telling how long this deal will last.