Baldur’s Gate 3: Release date, gameplay, classes, races, D&D edition and more

My fellow dungeoneers, critters and roleplayers, the video game that can finally encapsulate everything we love about Dungeons & Dragons is finally on the horizon. Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally jumping into Early Access this year.

If you’re a fan role-playing games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 or someone who wants to start playing Dungeons & Dragons but doesn’t have a Dungeon Master or other people to play with, Baldur’s Gate 3 could be your first stepping stone into the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

All of the combat, world-building and character creation are taken straight from the pen and paper game. Larian Studios has already shown off a ton of gameplay, clips from the story and how the feeling of Dungeons & Dragons is present within the world of Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s everything we know so far about Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was recently scheduled to launch in Early Access sometime in August, but Larian Studios revealed that it wouldn’t meet the August deadline. However, the studio recently unveiled a new trailer and officially announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 would launch on September 30.

Keep in mind that Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching in Early Access, so you won’t be getting a polished or finished game. It’s unclear when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be officially released, but if Divinity: Original Sin 2 is any indication, it’ll take at least one year before Baldur’s Gate 3 is considered finished. Divinity: Original Sin 2 was released in Early Access on Sept. 15, 2016, and was fully released on Sept. 14, 2017.

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Dungeons & Dragons connection

The big difference between Divinity and Baldur’s Gate is that the latter is actually based on Dungeons & Dragons. What does that mean? Well, races, classes and even the setting are pulled straight from Dungeons & Dragons, specifically the 5th Edition of the pen and paper game.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You’ll be caught between one of the most iconic wars in the franchise, the Blood War, which is based on the adventure module, Dungeons & Dragons Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus. The two parties involved in the war are the demons, who inhabit the evil plane of chaos of the Abyss, and devils, who live in the equally evil but lawful realm of the Nine Hells. If you’re confused by the difference, an easy way to distinguish the two is remembering that demons want to destroy everything while devils want to control everything.

However, the story that Larian Studios is telling is completely unique, so you won’t find spoilers about this story online. You can, however, read into The Forgotten Realms, the universe that Dungeons & Dragons takes place in to gain some insight into the world. Key locations that you’ll be visiting in this game are Avernus, the first layer of hell, as well as Baldur’s Gate, which is an influential merchant city on the western coast of Faerûn.

Baldur’s Gate 3 races and classes

Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to launch with a limited number of races and classes in Early Access, but Larian Studios will continually add more to the game, so if your go-to Dungeons & Dragons class or race isn’t present at launch, it’ll likely get added before the official release.

Your race will have an impact on dialogue, special abilities you get, and story beats that you’ll experience. In Early Access, the confirmed races you’ll have access to are:

Humans

Elves

Half-Elf

Halflings

Dwarf

Tieflings

Drow (Dark-elves)

Half-Drow

Githyanki

Vampire Spawn

While the number of classes is also limited, Larian Studios stated that in the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3, players will be able to roll any class from the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition ruleset, which is great because I want my Sorcerer damn it! Below is the list of classes as well as the subclasses you can choose from:

Fighter - Battle Master, Eldritch Knight

Wizard - Evocation, Abjuration

Rogue - Arcane Trickster, Thief

Ranger - Hunter, Beast Master

Cleric - Life, Light, Trickery

Warlock - Fiend, Great One

Swen Vincke, Creative Director at Larian Studios wrote in an AMA on Reddit that in Baldur’s Gate 3, "custom characters have a much stronger connection to the world and the main arc of the story. […] We’re confident that you won’t feel short-changed in terms of narrative breadth and depth if you choose to play as a custom character."

"When we say there are serious consequences to your choices, we really mean it. As you move through your adventure, you’ll discover quest-lines and stories that relate directly to the character you’re roleplaying, and the things that you’ve done," he added.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a third-person/isometric RPG that’s very similar to the likes of Divinity: Original Sin 2. Like any RPG, there will be deep conversations with diverse dialogue options, but this game’s combat will revolve around a turn-based ruleset.

You’ll take control of a party of four heroes, one of which will be your own custom character, and the others will be party members you’ll find out in the world. If you’re playing online, you can queue up with up to three other players with their own unique character.

Like Dungeons & Dragons, how well you perform actions or pull off risky dialogue choices will be determined by the roll of the dice. For those who are unfamiliar with how Dungeons & Dragons works, your character will have modifiers depending on what they specialize in, so how well you do isn’t entirely reliant on luck, as you can become an expert in certain skill sets.

Depending on the character you play, you can cast spells, fling daggers or go chop chop with a giant greatsword all from a tactical top-down view-point. It’s very much a strategy game when it comes to combat, but thanks to the creativity of Dungeons & Dragons as well as Larion Studios’ Divinity 4.0 engine, there is still a lot of freedom to explore and experiment with different things around you.

According to Vincke, "We'll stay true to our roots, so we'll give players lots of systems and lots of agency to use these systems and try to accomplish what you need to on your personal adventure and your party's adventure. That's not going to change; that's the core of what we're doing. But then there will be an interpretation of D&D, because if you port the core rules—we tried it!—to a video game, it doesn't work."

When you’re outside of combat, you’ll be able to initiate a turn-based mode if you want to do something clever and careful outside of combat, such as preparing ambushes or sneaking around in the dark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 story

Evil squid-looking monsters called mind flayers have escaped the Underdark and want to take over the Astral Plane. These mind-controlling sentient beings only procreate in one way, and that’s shoving parasites in other beings, and guess what? You and your party members all have that parasite in your brain.

"The mind flayers have rediscovered the secret of nautiloids," Vincke told PC Gamer . "Those are big problems! If you know D&D lore, especially Volo's Guide, you'll know they used to rule the Astral Plane, but they lost it all and had to flee to the Underdark or they'd be exterminated by another alien race, the githyanki. They want to restore their empire, so we see the mind flayers invading a city, with a nautiloid, so you can imagine what might happen. But it's not what you'll expect!"

In the opening cutscene, you can see githyanki attempting to stop the mind flayer invasion as they ride in on a bunch of red dragons. You’ll get the opportunity to create a githyanki character. In fact, one of the first origin characters you can choose from instead of making your own is a githyanki. Here’s a list of the five initial origin characters:

Astarion - Elf/Vampire Rogue

Gale - Human Wizard

Lae’zel - Githyanki Warrior (I assume they mean Fighter?)

Shadowheart - Half-Elf Cleric

Wyll - Human Warlock

The latest story snippet showcased our characters landing in Avernus, the first layer of hell, which is the setting for the aforementioned Blood War. You and the mind flayers are caught in the crossfire as the mind-controlling squid people attempt to escape the defensive githyanki force.

We’ll be posting a list of updates as they arrive at Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access. At Early Access, players will be able to access 20 hours of playable content. While that might not seem very long, Larian Studios gave comparisons between Divinity: Original Sin 2's Early Access launch and Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access.

Number of combat encounters: 22 in DOS2 EA vs. 80 in BG3 EA

Number of English dialogue lines: 17,600 in DOS2 EA vs. 45,980 in BG3 EA

Number of characters: 142 in DOS2 EA vs. 596 in BG3 EA

Number of spells/actions: 69 in DOS2 EA vs. 146 in BG3 EA

Despite the numbers, Vinke made a point that you technically won’t be playing Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access longer than Divinity: Original Sin 2's due to the diverging storylines.

Baldur’s Gate 3 trailers

There are quite a few trailers for Baldur’s Gate 3 that detail cinematic story beats as well as fleshed-out gameplay sessions. We’ll dump the most recently revealed trailers below.

The trailer above is the most recent Panel From Hell, in which Swen Vincke along with Geoff Keighley, Chris Perkins and Adam Smith take a deep dive into Baldur’s Gate 3. They discuss Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access release, touch on lobotomies, the permutations in gameplay and the last part of Baldur's Gate 3’s cinematic intro.

Baldur’s Gate 3 minimum and recommended requirements

Larian Studios just recently revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements to run Baldur’s Gate 3, so there’s no guesswork here.

At a minimum, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX 4350 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 280X GPU. Meanwhile, it’s recommended that you’re toting around at least an Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD RX 580 GPU. The game is also going to take up 70GB of available space.

Those requirements are liable to change as the game gets updated, optimized and polished throughout its Early Access. The notes even read, “The recommended requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves.”