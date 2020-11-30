Asus ZenBook 14 dips to $759 in Cyber Monday deal

The Asus ZenBook 14 ultra-slim laptop tackles anything task you throw its way. Currently, this capable machine is more than a hundred dollars off in a Cyber Monday deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ZenBook 14 for $759 at Newegg. Normally, this laptop would set you back $900, so that's $140 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a great laptop if you're looking for a portable that does it all.

It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display,1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also packs NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 GPU, which makes it suitable for light gaming.

In our Asus ZenBook 14 review , we found its colorful display and crisp speakers impressive. We gave it a 3.5 out of 5-star rating for its overall solid Core i5 performance. The laptop in this deal has a Core i7 chip which is perfect for handling YouTube video streaming, editing, writing, and emailing.

As for design, the Asus ZenBook 14’s spun-metal chassis has a shiny silver finish that's smooth to the touch. Opening the lid reveals the same silver finish across the palm rest and keyboard deck.

At 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 3.3 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is slightly heavier than the Lenovo Yoga C940 (2.6 x 8.5 x 0.6-inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Envy x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7-inches, 2.9 pounds).

For connectivity, the ZenBook 14 equips you with one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 2.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. You also get a DC-Jack, SD card slot, and audio jack. If you require more ports, we recommend a docking station or best USB Type-C hub.

This Cyber Monday deal from Newegg ends November 11.