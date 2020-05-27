Assassin's Creed Valhalla changes the loot: 'Every piece of gear is unique'

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is moving away from the looter shooter-esque gear system that was prevalent in Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, as revealed by narrative director Darby McDevitt.

In the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine, McDevitt went in depth about the game's mechanics, and says, "Every piece of gear is unique in the game and [can be] upgraded extensively so that when you find a piece of gear, you're excited and you celebrate it, and that can stay with you for quite a long time."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay: What to expect

McDevitt explains that all of your gear can be viable for a long time, which is quite different from how the previous two games worked. That's a very pleasant surprise. I mean, who really enjoys a looter-shooter gear system? I know I don't.

Our friends at the Official PlayStation Magazine added to McDevitt's comments, writing "The lootbox system that featured in Origins and Odyssey appears to be gone; instead new unique weapons and gear are earned and valued, and most can be used throughout the entire game."

Between bringing back the instant stealth kills and completely overhauling the gear system, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is starting to sound more like the perfect Assassin's Creed game -- mixing the best of the old and the best of the new. Of course, it is as liable to not do well at all, but I have a good feeling about this one.