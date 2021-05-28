Apple's unannounced Beats Studio Pro earbuds revealed by LeBron James

Apple's rumored Beats Studio Pro have been spotted in the wild, with NBA superstar LeBron James proving the upcoming true wireless earbuds are the real deal.



As seen on the famed basketball player's Instagram page, James appears to be wearing a stemless version of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which points to the already accidentally leaked Beats Studio Pro.

As spotted by MacRumors, the new wireless earbuds are distinguishable from previous Beats earbuds as the Studio Pros lose the ear wrap and have a stemless design — something many rumors indicate will happen to the AirPods Pro 2. They appear to follow a similar design to Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro and Google Pixel Buds 2.



Apple's iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 beta also revealed images of the newly-designed true wireless earbuds, which included different color options such as black, white, and red. James seems to sport the white model.



On top of this, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database has also shown off the upcoming earbuds in recent filings, which clearly state the name of the earbuds.



The Beats Studio Pro earbuds will feature an Apple chip, meaning it will boast instant pairing with Apple devices such as an iPhone or iPad, along with Apple's "Hey, Siri" hands-free support. While these can be found on the Powerbeats Pro, files also indicate the wireless earbuds will have noise cancellation.



While Apple has yet to officially announce the leaked Beats earbuds, there's a good chance we'll be seeing them soon (thanks, LeBron James). With Apple's WWDC 2021 event coming up, we could be seeing the earbuds launch this June.