Apple's brawny MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop gets $350 price cut

Apple's powerful MacBook Pro is one the best laptops for video editing, graphics designers, and other creative pros. And for a limited time, you can save hundreds on the fully loaded MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop.

Currently, has the 16-inchMacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU on sale for $2,499. That's $350 off its $2,799 list price and the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's also one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this month.

Amazon also offers the Core i7-powered MacBook Pro16-inch laptop for $2,199 ($200 off).

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,449 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard is $350 off at Amazon. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i9 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID. Amazon also offers the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU for $2,199 ($200 off). View Deal

If your workload consists of editing, working with large files and demanding applications, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i9 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

You'll see on our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved the Magic Keyboard and immersive, slim bezel 16-inch display. We gave the MacBook Pro a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its beastly performance.

Design-wise, the 16-inch MacBook Pro retains the familiar, solid aluminum build of its predecessors. Just about the only difference between it and the now discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro is its narrow bezel display.

With a weight of 4.3 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is slightly heavier and larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches). By comparison, it's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches).

At $350 off, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is worth the splurge if you want a pro-grade laptop with horsepower.