Apple will replace your MacBook Pro battery for free — but only under precise conditions

Apple has launched a battery replacement program for MacBook Pro laptops that won't charge past 1%, although a macOS update could fix it. If it doesn't, then users will get a replacement battery free of charge.



Apple has stated that 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models have been experiencing an issue where the battery won't charge past 1%. It's a bug that just defeats the whole purpose of a laptop. Apple says that "a very small number of customers" have been affected.

Can you get a MacBook Pro replacement battery?

If a MacBook Pro is experiencing the issue, and the battery health status bar indicates "Service Recommended," then the model should be eligible for a free battery replacement. All you have to do is contact Apple.



However, Apple has released a macOS Big Sur update for the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that should stop the battery staying at 1%. So be sure to update to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or get the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update before contacting Apple.



The only models illegible (and the only ones that should be affected) are the following:

If you're after a laptop that has plenty of juice to spare, you'll definitely want to check out the best laptops with battery life so you can go for hours without even looking at a charging cable.