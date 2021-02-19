Apple may have a MagSafe solution coming for short iPhone 12 battery life

The iPhone 12 is one of the best smartphones on the market, arguably the best option for most people. But it does have one notable weakness and that is the battery life.

While turning off 5G solves the problem, that isn't something Apple is going to recommend. But according to a new Bloomberg report, it may have a solution coming in the form of a MagSafe Battery case that magnetically snaps on your iPhone 12 and charges it up wirelessly (via 9to5Mac).

While Apple's past Smart Battery cases haven't exactly garnered praise for their appearance, many heavy iPhone users still love them for their ability to keep the device going even through their busiest days. Months after the launch of the iPhone 12, the first iPhone in years that could have really used a battery boost and still no sign of a new Smart Battery Case.

This new report may explain the problem, Bloomberg's sources indicate that Apple has been hard at work on a Smart Battery case utilizing the MagSafe connector to simply pop on the back like the MagSafe Wallet. This is certainly in keeping with Apple's push to get away from wired charging in general.

The primary issue is allegedly software-based with iOS incorrectly registering the battery pack as overheating even in normal conditions. If it cannot be resolved the entire project may be scrapped, leaving iPhone 12 owners without an Apple-branded battery case.