Apple MacBook Pro M1 now $100 off in epic laptop deal

Engineered for power-users, the MacBook Pro M1 offers strong performance and long battery life. And for a limited time, you can own Apple's most powerful laptop yet, for a stellar price.

Currently, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro M1 chip for $1,199 at Amazon. Normally, this notebook retails for $1,299, so that's $100 off its normal price. This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop and one of the best Apple deals available right now.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (M1/8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,200 @ Amazon

Right now, you can save $100 on the latest MacBook Pro M1. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,399 ($100 off)View Deal

Apple's M1-charged MacBook Pro has everything you could ever want in a laptop — speed, power, and long battery life. It's among the best laptops for photo and video editing applications. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we loved its lightning-fast SSD, comfortable Magic Keyboard and stellar overall and gaming performance. We were also floored by its long-lasting battery which endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 a 5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

In one test, the M1 MacBook Pro scoffed at intensive workloads. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Design-wise, the M1 MacBook Pro retains the same iconic aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish and glossy Apple logo lineage. At 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Pro is a tad heavier than competitors like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support and a headphone jack.

Like all MacBook Pro deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so be sure to jump on it while you still can.