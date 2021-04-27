Apple 'M2' chip enters mass production — 2021 MacBook models are getting a big upgrade (report)

After Apple announced the new iPad Pro 2021 will come with the tech giant's powerful M1 chip, a new report has surfaced claiming Apple is not only making a next-gen 'M2' processor, but it has already entered mass production.



According to sources speaking to business news site Nikkei Asia, the temporarily named chips are expected to start shipping as early as July, and will come installed in Apple's rumored Macbook line-up, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air 2021.

Apple's M1 chips have blown away the competition, namely the tech giant's previous use of Intel chips. Our 2020 Apple M1 MacBook Pro review says it all. If these claims are to be believed, it means Apple is getting closer to relying on its own processors.



The tech giant's M1 chips only came out by the end of last year. If the M2 chips are expected to be released towards the second half of 2021 as the sources predict, it means Apple didn't take long at all to develop a follow-up to its already impressive processor.



Now that Apple's new line of iPad Pro models comes equipped with M1 chips, this could signal the transition of iPad models adopting M1 and MacBook models using M2 instead.



Nikkei Asia has previously reported that Apple took a big hit from the global chip shortage, potentially delaying Apple's new iPad and MacBook models. However, with new chips apparently entering mass production, along with the new iPad Pro now coming out this May, this doesn't seem to be the case.



As always, take this information with a pinch of salt. Still, the idea that Apple will be topping its speedy M1 processor just a year after its release is something we're excited to see.