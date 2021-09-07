Trending

Apple event set for September 14 — iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 expected

Apple's iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 appears to be right on time

Apple's September event announcement has arrived right on time with the company today sending out invites for a virtual event on September 14 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The event will almost certainly serve as the launch for the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 7 with the possibility of a couple of other devices making an appearance as well.

The iPhone 13 is obviously the headliner with Apple's latest flagships expected to include a largely unchanged design, but a number of impressive updates inside including the move to 120Hz refresh rate displays. You can take a look at a full rundown of all of the updates we expect in our iPhone 13 rumor hub. 

The Apple Watch 7 on the other hand is rumored to be getting its most significant exterior makeover as it joins much of the rest of Apple's lineup with the squared-off look that harkens back to the iPhone 4. A slight size increase along with larger displays are among the other rumored upgrades. Read all of the latest on the Apple Watch 7 in our rumor hub. 

Some other devices that could make an appearance at the event are new AirPods or AirPods Pro 2. The updated 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will almost certainly arrive at a separate event later this fall, but it's possible they get a mention as well.

The event will be streaming live on Apple.com and on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) on September 14, if you can't catch it live we'll have the latest for you as it happens. 

