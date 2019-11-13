Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro launches tomorrow with new keyboard (Report)

We could be seeing the long-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro sooner rather than later — as in, it could debut at any moment.

That's the word from Bloomberg, which reports that Apple could release a new laptop as soon as tomorrow (Nov. 13). This 16-inch model would replace the current 15-inch MacBook Pro and cost roughly the same as the existing laptop's $2,399 starting price.

Many of the details in Bloomberg's report match the rumors we've been hearing about Apple's MacBook Pro plans, right down to the larger display with improved resolution. The 16-inch MacBook Pro would be the largest notebook Apple's made since it discontinued the 17-inch MacBook Pro seven years ago.

But it's likely the keyboard that will draw more attention than the 16-inch display. Apple's laptops have recently come under fire for having unreliable keys that either don't respond to normal presses or stick, producing double or even triple letters with one touch. Rumors suggest that Apple is ditching the butterfly-style keyboard many have blamed for the MacBook's unreliable keyboard performance, and Bloomberg confirms that a new, more reliable keyboard is on tap for the upcoming MacBook Pro release.

The report also mentions louder speakers, but doesn't note any other possible changes to Apple's largest laptop. It looks like we're only getting a 16-inch MacBook Pro with this update, as Apple has no plans to update the 13-inch models this time around.

If Apple's going to introduce additional laptops before the end of the year, there's no time like the present. Not only are we a little more than a month-and-a-half away from a new year, the holiday shopping season is ramping up. With Black Friday deals imminent, it makes sense that Apple's looking to get in on the shopping with a new MacBook Pro.