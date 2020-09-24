Among Us 2 canceled — Among Us 1 will be updated with new content

Just a month after announcing Among Us 2, developer Innersloth has canceled the sequel to the multiplayer space murder mystery game due to the rise in popularity of the original title.

In the announcement, Innersloth revealed that the Among Us codebase is kind of unwieldy, but developers want to continue to support it given how many people are playing it.

What's happening to Among Us?

"We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1," the post reads. "All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1."

Those who already own Among Us on Steam or play it for free on mobile will experience updates coming to the game soon, such as server fixes, colorblind support, a friend system and a new stage, which is apparently Henry Stickmin themed. (Henry Stickmin is a game that Innersloth published back in August 2020.)

It's unclear if these updates will land on the platform all at once at an undetermined date or as they become ready. We imagine there will be many more updates to Among Us since the developers seem to be treating the updated game as the semi-sequel to the original programming.

We're excited to see the updates coming to Among Us nonetheless. Stay tuned to see who was really hanging out in electrical.