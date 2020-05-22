Alienware m15 sees $495 price cut in Dell Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day deals at Dell are in full swing this weekend with laptop deals galore. If you're looking for an Alienware gaming laptop, you'll want to lock in this outstanding deal price.

As part of the sale you can get the Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop for $1,249 at Dell via coupon code "50OFF699". Normally priced at $1,744, that's a generous $495 price drop. It's the lowest price we've seen for this Alienware laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best best gaming deals of the season.

The previous-gen Alienware m15 is also on sale at Dell. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,249.99 ($495 off).View Deal

Dell's Alienware family of laptops are among the best and the m15 is no exception.

This particular model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and 512GB SSD.

As detailed in our Alienware m15 review , we liked its sleek, lightweight design and stunning display. We were also impressed by its remarkably long battery life for a gaming laptop. Although we thought the audio could use work, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its solid overall and gaming performance.

At 4.8 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 0.7-0.8-inches, the m15 is one of the slimmest Alienware laptops ever. It's lighter than the OriginPC Evo15-S (5 pounds, 14.9 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches) and the Asus ROG Zephyrus GM501 (5.5 pounds, 15.1 x 10.3 x 0.8~0.7 inches).

Slim or not, there's no mistaking that this is Alienware. The Epic Gray lid is forged from anodized aluminum with the large backlit alien head in the center. Beneath the lid lays a palm rest and comfortable keyboard deck, coated in a lush, black soft touch finish.

In real world tests, the m15's vivacious 15-inch panel immersed us in gameplay. Colors burst off the screen, and with its 144-Hz refresh rate keeps the gaming action smooth.

At $495, the Alienware m15 is a tremendous value if you're in the market for a top notch gaming machine.