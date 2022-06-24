AirPods Pro 2 leak suggests new charging case feature — you may never lose it again

A new AirPods Pro 2 leak has trickled in, and it's from a reputable source, too. As pointed out by 9to5Mac, 52audio published renders revealing the design of the next-gen earbuds that are reportedly slated to hit store shelves in late 2022.

According to the images, the AirPods Pro 2 appear to be unchanged from its predecessor. However, renders of the alleged updated charging case is stealing all of the attention; 52audio speculates that it will feature Find My support to help users locate it if it's misplaced.

The best wireless headphones in 2022, according to our reviews

AirPods Pro review

AirPods Pro 2 design and charging case

Last year, rumors were flying about the AirPods Pro 2 possibly having a stemless design, similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds. However, according to 52audio's latest leak, the stem is staying. It's worth noting that the stem hosts an imperative feature: the squeeze gesture to control music or pick up phone calls.

AirPods Pro 2 (Image credit: Apple)

Though the shell of the AirPods Pro 2 isn't getting any major changes, the inside is getting a revamp. As per 52audio, the second-generation AirPods Pro will be packed with an upgraded processor that can deliver Apple Lossless audio playback. On top of that, 9to5Mac suspects that Apple will add Bluetooth codec LC3 support to the AirPods Pro 2. Why? It was spotted in the new AirPods beta firmware. As such, there's a good chance that the AirPods Pro 2 may take advantage of the technology.

For those who are unfamiliar with the LC3 codec, it's Bluetooth's upcoming high-quality, low-power standard that is poised to roll out soon to headphones. It should enhance audio calls and improve their quality — all while transmitting at lower bitrates.

As mentioned, it's the charging case that's the talk of the town; 52audio's AirPods Pro 2 charging case renders features holes that its predecessor doesn't have. The publication suspects that these are for playing audio that accompanies the Find My feature that Apple is allegedly adding to the case. Forgetful Apple fans will appreciate this. That pesky charging case is easy to lose, so Find My support is a welcomed perk.

AirPods Pro 2 (Image credit: 52audio)

52audio also stated that the charging case will come with USB-C (as opposed to the proprietary Lightning port), which is optimistic news for users who dislike carrying extra cables. Finally, there's a new component (seen on the right side in the photo above) that supposedly supports loop accessories.

Keep in mind that 52audio successfully leaked the AirPods 3 design with accurate images of the earbuds and charging case, which is why our ears are pricking up with curiosity. Still, we have our grain of salt ready. Until we get official word from Apple, we can't help but be skeptical.