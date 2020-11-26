Act fast! Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $2,020 off in unbeatable Black Friday laptop deal

Lenovo Black Friday doorbusters are coming in hot with massive discounts on laptops. This early Black Friday deal nets you the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for an incredible price.

You can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for $1,199 via coupon, "THINKSGIVING2" direct from Lenovo. That's a whopping $2,019 off the normal price and the lowest price we've seen for this specific configuration. In fact, it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals up for grabs right now.

Just be quick, because these doorbuster deals only last until supply runs out, and this deal is already 69% claimed at the time of publication.

If you want the best laptop you can get for the boardroom or the classroom, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is an amazing choice.

As for the specs, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with 400 nits, an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we found its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display impressive. We also praised its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 8) a 4.5 out 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice stamp of approval.

The carbon fiber reinforced ThinkPad X1 Carbon is built to military-grade specs. That means it can withstand high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops and spills. The ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 8 sports a sleek shape and stealthy finish.

For security, the ThinkPad X1 affords you secure data encryption, a webcam cover, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. There's also an IR camera for seamless Windows Hello login. As for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 input. There's also a lock slot and headphone/mic jack combo on board.

Measuring 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches and 2.4-pounds, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is about the same size as the ExpertBook B9450 0.6 inches, 2.2 pounds) and the Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds). It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

At $1,199, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a Core i7 CPU and a 1TB SSD is an exceptional value.

