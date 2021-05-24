Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best laptops for students and mobile professionals. It's compact, extremely lightweight, and has a long battery life to the tune of 15 hours.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $199 from Walmart. Usually, this laptop retails for $299, so that's $100 off its normal price. It's the Acer Chromebook Spin 311's lowest price yet and one of the best Chromebooks out there.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

Now $100 off, the convertible Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of memory. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.View Deal

Acer's Chromebook Spin 311Chrome-powered 2-in-1 laptop is easy to use, has a fast boot time of 8 seconds, and tough security. The laptop in this deal packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of built-in memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review, we loved its versatile form factor and exceptional battery life — which endured roughly 12 hours in our lab. The laptop in this deal promises up to 15 hours of battery life on a full charge. We expect its 8-core processor to run on Google's lightweight Chrome OS to deliver speedy performance.

In terms of design, the Chromebook Spin 311 looks identical to the Chromebook Spin 713, only smaller. It sports a steel gray color scheme with metallic accents with Google Chromebook on the lid. Acer's shiny Acer logo sits directly beneath it. With a weight of 2.7 pounds and 11.4 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Spin 11 is on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 (2.6 pounds), and Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds).

The Chromebook Spin 311 supplies USB 3.1 Type C port with DisplayPort and charging support and a USB 2.0 port. You can count on ultra-quick data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging.

Now at its lowest price yet, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best laptops for the money.