A Cyber Monday Bounty: The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 is $200 off

The Cyber Monday laptop deals are here and you can get this Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 for $799.99 a huge $200 savings at Best Buy. This Samsung 2-in-1 offers fast performance thanks to its 10 Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Boasting an ultra-portable svelte aluminum frame with diamond-cut edges, the Samsung Galaxy Book measures just 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches and weighs just 2.6 pounds and is perfect for mobile professionals.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1: was $999.99 now $799.99

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Features a QLED FHD 13.3-inch display, a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You can score this 2-in-1 right now at Best Buy for just $799, a savings of $200.View Deal

Samsung claims consumers will get 18.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. That more than enough for a full work day with some extra time to enjoy watching videos on the crisp 13.3 QLED touch display. We find two USB 3.0 ports and a microSD card slot on the right side, on the left side, there's a USB Type-C input, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack.

At the end of the day, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a lightweight, sleek, ultrabook, with snappy performance, a nice form factor, and a lovely 13.3-inch QLED touch display that gives you a little bit of everything for under $1,000. If you act now you can take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal and save $200. That's more than enough to purchase an accessory or two.