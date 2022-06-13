"How to unsend messages on iPhone" is now a popular query on Google Search. Why? Well, at WWDC 2022, Apple announced that iPhone users will have the opportunity to recall texts.

Do you know what that means? No more pangs of regret over texts sent during inebriated nights! You can yank the embarrassing messages from the recipient's phone with ease.

How to unsend messages on iPhone

You must have iOS 16 to unsend messages on iPhone. This update is poised to roll out later this year, likely in time for the highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch. Still, we have the scoop on how the unsend feature works, so stick around to find out how you can recall messages ahead of the iOS 16 roll out.

iOS 16 offending message (Image credit: Apple)

1. Press and hold the offending message you wish to recall.

iOS 16 offending message (Image credit: Apple)

2. Tap "Undo Send."

3. Voila! The message will disappear from the recipient's device.

Users will have a 15-minute window to unsend texts. Once the 15 minutes are up, you will not have the ability to recall messages. It's also worth noting that the recipient will be notified that you unsent a message. They won't be able to see what you unsent, of course, but they will know that you recalled the text.

Keep in mind that not all iPhone users will get to enjoy the new, forthcoming unsend feature. If you have the original iPhone SE (2016) or an iPhone 7 (or older), you won't get iOS 16 support. Only users with iPhone 8 (or newer) will get the iOS 16 update.