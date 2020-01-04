How to get Microsoft’s PowerToys on Windows 10

PowerToys was a utility available with Windows XP that was discontinued due to security concerns. As promised, Microsoft has recently made it available for Windows 10. You can freely download the installer from Github. It is currently signed by third party.

The bundle includes FancyZones to create window layouts and Shortcut help to provide contextual help with keyboard shortcuts.

1) In a browser, go to https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.11.0 .

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Click on PowerToysSetup.msi to download it.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Click on the downloaded file to open the setup wizard.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) When prompted, click Next to continue.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) Read the License agreement and click the checkbox to accept it.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) Click Next to proceed.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) Check the destination folder and click Next.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8) Click Install.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9) After the setup is complete, click Finish. You will see the PowerToys icon in the System tray.