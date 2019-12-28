How to Boot to the Windows 10 Troubleshoot Menu

You might need to open the Troubleshoot menu to access the BIOS, repair Windows 10, or boot in Safe Mode. If there us a System-critical problem, Windows will restart in Safe mode automatically. If the computer does not boot properly, pressing F11 repeatedly as soon as the computer powers on is one option. If you can get to a login screen, then the simplest option is to access the troubleshoot menu through Settings.

1) Click Start in the lower left corner.

2) Click the gear icon to open the Settings window.

3) Scroll down to see more settings.

4) Click Update & Security.

5) In the left pane, click Recovery.

6) Scroll down to Advanced startup.

7) Click Restart now to restart in the troubleshooting mode.