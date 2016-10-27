Wireless-Charging USB Type-C Hub Targets New MacBooks

Typically, accessories for new computers get announced after the new laptop or smartphone is unveiled. 23 Devices' Chocolate Hub, though, is no typical accessory, as it's the first USB Type-C hub to also offer wireless charging, and the company announced that it works with "the new MacBook Pro" mere hours before Apple's press conference where the Mac maker is expected to reveal new laptops.

The Chocolate Hub uses the QI wireless charging standard to power phones, features an SD 3.0 memory reader, a USB-C port dedicated to power and data transfer, a 4K-capable HDMI port and two USB 3.0 ports. Pricing is unknown at this time, but the hub launches Friday, Nov. 11 on IndieGogo, and there will be a 46-percent discount for the first 100 supporters.

Of course, since Apple doesn't offer native support for the QI wireless charging standard, users will need to buy a new case for their phones that does, so they can charge their handsets by laying them down on the hub's top. Speaking of that top, you'll want to think twice about your self-control, as the Chocolate Hub's design reminds me that Halloween is only four days away.

Even if 23 Devices' bet that the new MacBook Pro will ditch MagSafe charging for USB-C power is incorrect, the Chocolate Hub should work well with the 12-inch MacBook, Asus ZenBook 3 and other laptops that use Type-C.