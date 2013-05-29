Verizon Confirms Seven Devices That Support its AWS LTE Network

Verizon’s new Advanced Wireless Services network isn’t ready just yet, but the carrier has revealed seven devices that will support its recently acquired AWS frequencies. In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S4, the Nokia Lumia 928 and BlackBerry Q10 will be able to operate on Verizon’s advanced network along with two 10-inch Samsung tablets, two Jetpack mobile hotspots and a USB antenna.

Verizon hasn’t specified which Samsung tablets will be AWS-ready, but the carrier only offers Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 2, Galaxy Tab 7.7 and Galaxy Tab 10.1. Additionally, the carrier only sells two Jetpack mobile hotspots, the Verizon Jetpack 4G LTE MHS29IL and the Verizon Jetpack 4G LTE MiFi 5510L, making it likely that these devices support AWS. As for the USB antenna, Verizon has not specified whether the Verizon 4G LTE USB Modem UML295, 551L or Pantech 4G LTE Global USB Modem UML290 will be AWS-capable.

According to a Verizon representative, these seven devices will utilize the carrier’s AWS band when it is activated later this year. Verizon says that the first AWS-enabled device launched in November 2012, but didn’t specify any further details, adding that “most” of the carrier’s 4G LTE devices going forward will be AWS-capable.

Verizon’s LTE network currently operates on Band 13, which is in the 700MHz range, while its AWS system will be based on Band 4 and will help control the booming traffic on Verizon’s LTE network. This upgrade to AWS is expected to more than double Internet speeds.