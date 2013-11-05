Target’s iPad Trade-In Deal Offers $200 Even for First-Gen Models

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new iPad this holiday season, you may be well advised to check out Target. The retail giant just launched a promotion that could score you at least $200 in exchange for your used iPad -- including the first-generation model.

The deal runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9 and applies to any “previous model working iPad,” meaning you can’t get away with trading in your defective tablet that no longer turns on. Additionally, Target will only accept iPads with scratch-free displays.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

The promotion is a fairly significant win for first-generation iPad owners who have kept their slate in good condition. Target usually shells out $65 for a fully functional 16GB first-gen iPad and $145 for a 16GB iPad Mini. The offer is valid at any Target mobility store, which you can view here.

In exchange for your used iPad, you’ll get currency in the form of a Target gift card. You can use the store credit toward any Target purchase, however, if you don’t choose to opt for a new Apple tablet.

Target is currently offering the iPad Air at a $479 starting price, which means you could get Apple’s newest slate for $279 with the minimum trade-in value.