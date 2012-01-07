Sensics Reveals First Intelligent, Interactive 3D Goggles

Android is finally getting the 3D treatment. Sensics, a Maryland-based company that creates head-mounted displays (HMD) for the defense and professional markets, is branching out into the gaming and entertainment markets. During this year's CES, Sensics will unveil its new SmartGoggles technology that combines the 3D, 360 degree immersive environment of the HMD with the sweetness of Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and motion controls.

Sensics' first Ice Cream Sandwich HMD, the Natalia gaming goggles are the first intelligent, interactive 3D goggles. The Natalia is equipped with a 1.2GHz dual-core ARM processor, a 3D accelerator and 1GB of memory which is comparable to a most smartphones on the market. The HMD also features a dual SXGA 1280 x 10224p OLED displays and embedded audio and a microphone. Since the Natalia resembles something out of Tron: Legacy, it's only fitting that the virtual reality helmet can run a variety of Android applications in 360 3D without being tethered to a power source.

In addition to the real-time motion tracking, the Natalia can also connect to the cloud and a slew of mobile devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. However, the HMD can still plug into a PC or game console. It's an interesting prospect if the helmet lives up to the hype.

“Imagine being able to use hand movements and gestures to wield a light saber in a game," says Sensics CEO Yuvel Boger, "to select a movie from a media library, or to interact with augmented reality content. The possibilities are endless.”

The Natalia is currently available for developers and device partners that have been using the libSensics program platform to enhance existing applications or create new ones. Consumers can expect to get their hands on the helmet in the later part of the year.