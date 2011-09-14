New Password Security From Intel Thwarts Hackers and Keyloggers

Part of today's IDF keynote on ultrabooks included details on new security technology for ultrabooks, laptops, and desktops called Intel Identity Protection and Intel Anti-Theft. Intel Identity Protection requires a two-step identification process before log-in to secure websites (i.e., banking sites). In addition to entering a password, this technology also sends a separate code to a user's smartphone. Only after both the password and the code are entered correctly will the site display in full.

Intel is also collaborating with McAfee on anti-theft technology that works on the chip level, enabling the entire system to lock remotely if it's been stolen or compromised. Additionally, theft victims will be able to use location services to track their missing ultrabook as well as backup important data. Intel Anti-Theft will be available in 2012.

Finally, Intel teased that we should expect an announcement from a major credit card company that will soon use the manufacturer's identity protection solution.