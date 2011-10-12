Motorola's New Lapdock 100 Offers Compatibility With Three Smartphones

One of the biggest complaints regarding Motorola's decision to pair its Bionic, Atrix, and Photon smartphones with optional lapdocks (or in the Photon's case, an HD docking station) was that they were all device-specific. Thankfully, Motorola Mobility has caught on. The company today announced its Motorola Lapdock 100, a new lapdock that is completely compatible with all of the above-mentioned phones.

Since the Atrix, Photon, and Bionic have different locations for their USB ports, the Lapdock 100 allows users to either dock their phone behind the display, similar to the Atrix's lapdock, or through the an extension port on the side. Additional USB ports can be found on the back of the unit and allow users to access storage drives or connect an external mouse to the system.

The Lapdock 100 also improves where the other phones' lapdocks fell short. It features a larger keyboard, and the touchpad features multitouch support. Unfortunately, it also looks like the Lapdock 100 has a smaller (10-inch) screen than the original lapdock offered for the Bionic and Atrix. Expect the Lapdock 100 to show up for AT&T on October 17th and at Verizon and Sprint in in the coming months.