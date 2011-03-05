Mega Android Tablet Matrix

There's the Galaxy Tab. And the Xoom. But that's just scratching the surface. There's an entire army of Android-powered tablets on the march against the iPad 2, from 7-inch slates with pen input (like the upcoming HTC Flyer) to 10-inch models with detachable keyboards (ASUS Transformer). In fact, Google's OS has so much support from so many companies that some analysts project that Android will overtake Apple's iPad by 2014.

But that's the future. Here's a look at a whooping 41 Android tablets that are either on the market now or will be hitting stores later this year.