Mega Android Tablet Matrix

There's the Galaxy Tab. And the Xoom. But that's just scratching the surface. There's an entire army of Android-powered tablets on the march against the iPad 2, from 7-inch slates with pen input (like the upcoming HTC Flyer) to 10-inch models with detachable keyboards (ASUS Transformer). In fact, Google's OS has so much support from so many companies that some analysts project that Android will overtake Apple's iPad by 2014.
But that's the future. Here's a look at a whooping 41 Android tablets that are either on the market now or will be hitting stores later this year.
|TABLET
|ANDROID OS
|SCREEN SIZE
|CPU
|HARDDRIVE / RAM
|KEYABOARD / PEN INPUT
|WIRELESS
|CAMERAS
|OpenPeak OpenTablet 10
|Android
|10.1 inches
|TBA
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, optional 3G
|front, 5-MP rear
|Vizio Tablet
|Android (version TBA)
|8 inches/1,024 x 768 pixels
|TBA
|4GB / 2GB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|TBA
|AOC Breeze
|Android 2.1
|8 inches/800 x 600 pixels
|ARM600MHz with DSP550MHz
|4GB / 128-512GB
|No
|Wi-Fi
|TBA
|NEC Cloud Communicator LT-W
|Android 2.1
|Two 7-inch touchscreens/800 x 600 pixels
|ARM Cortex A8
|TBA / TBA
|Yes (stylus)
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, optional 3G
|3-MP
|Pandigital Multimedia Novel
|Android 2.1
|9 inches/800 x 480 pixels
|TBA
|2GB / TBA
|No
|Wi-Fi, 3G (for downloading books from Barnes & Noble)
|TBA
|Augen Gentouch Espresso Doppio (Dolce tablet plus dock)
|Android 2.2
|10.1 inches/1,024 x 768
|ARM Cortex A8
|8GB / 512MB
|Yes (dock has full QWERTY keyboard)
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
|3-MP front and rear
|Augen Gentouch Espresso
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/800 x 600 pixels
|ARM Cortex A9
|8GB / 512MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR
|2-MP front and rear
|Augen Gentouch Latte
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/800 x 480 pixels
|TCC 8902
|2GB / 256MB
|No
|Wi-Fi
|2-MP front
|Augen Gentouch Latte Grande
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/800 x 600 pixels
|TCC 8902
|2GB / 256MB
|No
|Wi-Fi
|2-MP front
|Dell Streak 7
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/800 x 480 pixels
|Tegra 2
|16GB / 256MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR
|1.3-MP front, 5-MP rear
|eFun Nextbook Next4
|Android 2.2
|10 inches/1,024 x 768 pixels
|1-GHz Cortex A8
|TBA / TBA
|No
|TBA
|TBA
|eFun Nextbook Next6
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/1,024 x 768 pixels
|TBA
|TBA / TBA
|No
|TBA
|TBA
|Enspert Identity Tab E201
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/800 x 480 pixels
|ARM Cortex A8
|8GB / 512MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR
|3-MP rear
|Lenovo LePad
|Android 2.2
|10.1 inches/1,280 x 800 pixels
|1.3-GHz Snapdragon
|TBA / TBA
|Yes (on U1 dock sold separately)
|TBA
|TBA
|MSI WindPad 100A
|Android 2.2
|10.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|ARM Cortex A8
|TBA / 1GB
|TBA
|Wi-Fi, optional 3G
|TBA
|Samsung Galaxy Tab Wi-Fi Version
|Android 2.2
|7 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|Hummingbird
|16GB / TBA
|No
|TBA
|1.3-MP front, 3-MP rear
|Velocity Micro Cruz L37
|Android 2.2/2.3
|7 inches/1024 x 600 pixels
|TBA
|4GB / TBA
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, optional 3G
|front and rear
|Velocity Micro Cruz P38
|Android 2.2/2.3
|8 inches/1024 x 768 pixels
|TBA
|4GB / TBA
|No
|>Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G
|front and rear
|Velocity Micro Cruz L510
|Android 2.2/2.3
|10.1 inches / 366 x 768 pixels
|1-GHz dual-core ?
|TBA / TBA
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, optional 3G
|front and rear
|Augen Gentouch Espresso Dolce
|Android 2.2/Ubuntu 10.1
|10.1 inches / 1,024 x 768 pixels
|ARM Cortex A8
|>8GB / 512MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR
|3-MP front and rear
|Azpen tablets
|Android 2.2/Windows 7
|8 inches/800 x 600 pixels, 9.7 inches / 1,024 x 768 pixels, 10.1 inches / 1,024 x 600 pixels
|Freescale i.MX515 (8-inch, 9.7-inch), Intel Atom N455 (10-inch)
|16GB (all models; expandable to 32USB with microSD card) / Up to 2GB
|No
|Wi-Fi
|0.3-MP, 1.3-MP
|Viewsonic ViewPad 10 Pro
|Android 2.2/Windows 7
|10 inches/1024 x 600 pixels
|Intel Oak Trail
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G
|TBA
|Enspert Identity Tab E301
|Android 2.3
|7 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|ARM Cortex A8
|8GB / 512MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, 3G
|1.3-MP, 5-MP
|Notion Ink Adam
|Android 2.3
|10.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|Tegra 250
|8GB / 1GB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G
|3.2-MP
|Viliv X10
|Android 2.3
|10.2 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|Cortex A8
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB / 512MB
|No
|TBA
|1.3-MP front, 3-MP rear
|Viliv X7
|Android 2.3
|7 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|ARM Cortex A8
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB / 512MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, optional 3G
|1.3-MP front, 3-MP rear
|HTC Flyer
|Android 2.4
|7 inches/1024 x 600 pixels
|1.5-GHz
|>32GB / 1GB
|Yes (stylus)
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0
|1.3-MP front, 5-MP rear
|Acer Iconia Tab A100
|Android 3.0
|7 inches/1024 x 600 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|8GB / 512MB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G
|2-MP front, 5-MP rear
|Acer Iconia Tab A500
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches/1280 x 800 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|16 GB, 32GB / 1GB
|No
|Verizon 4G LTE
|2-MP front, 5-MP rear
|Aluratek Cinepad
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|TBA
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|Wi-Fi
|TBA
|ASUS Eee Pad MeMo
|Android 3.0
|7.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels
|1.2-GHz Qualcomm 8260
|32GB, 64GB / TBA
|Yes (stylus)
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G (optional)
|1.2-MP front, 5-MP rear
|ASUS Eee Pad Transformer
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches/1,280 x 800 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|16GB, 32GB, 64GB / TBA
|Yes (keyboard dock)
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G (optional)
|1.2-MP front, 5-MP rear
|ASUS Eee Pad Slider
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|16GB, 32GB, 64GB / TBA
|Yes (slide-out keyboard)
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G (optional)
|1.2-MP front, 5-MP rear
|Dell Streak 10
|Android 3.0
|10 inches
|TBA
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Elocity A10 tablets
|Android 3.0
|10 inches
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|16GB, 250GB / 512MB
|No
|TBA
|TBA
|LG Optimus Pad
|Android 3.0
|8.9 inches
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Two rear-facing 5-MP
|Motorola Xoom
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches/1,280 x 800 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|32GB / 1GB
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, 3G, 4G (available in Q2)
|2-MP front, 5-MP rear
|Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches/1280 x 800 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|16GB, 32GB / TBA
|No
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+ EDR, 4G (HSPA+)?
|2-MP front, 8-MP rear
|Sony "S1" Honeycomb Tablet
|Android 3.0
|9.4 inches/1,280 x 800 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|T-Mobile G-Slate by LG
|Android 3.0
|8.9 inches
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|32GB / TBA
|No
|Wi-Fi, 4G
|2-MP, 5-MP
|Toshiba Tablet
|Android 3.0
|10.1 inches/1280 x 800 pixels
|Nvidia Tegra 2
|TBA / TBA
|TBA
|Wi-Fi
|2-MP front, 5-MP rear