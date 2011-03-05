Trending

Mega Android Tablet Matrix

There's the Galaxy Tab. And the Xoom. But that's just scratching the surface. There's an entire army of Android-powered tablets on the march against the iPad 2, from 7-inch slates with pen input (like the upcoming HTC Flyer) to 10-inch models with detachable keyboards (ASUS Transformer). In fact, Google's OS has so much support from so many companies that some analysts project that Android will overtake Apple's iPad by 2014.

But that's the future. Here's a look at a whooping 41 Android tablets that are either on the market now or will be hitting stores later this year.

TABLETANDROID OSSCREEN SIZECPUHARDDRIVE / RAMKEYABOARD / PEN INPUTWIRELESSCAMERAS
OpenPeak OpenTablet 10Android10.1 inchesTBATBA / TBATBAWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, optional 3Gfront, 5-MP rear
Vizio TabletAndroid (version TBA)8 inches/1,024 x 768 pixelsTBA4GB / 2GBNoWi-Fi, BluetoothTBA
AOC BreezeAndroid 2.18 inches/800 x 600 pixelsARM600MHz with DSP550MHz4GB / 128-512GBNoWi-FiTBA
NEC Cloud Communicator LT-WAndroid 2.1Two 7-inch touchscreens/800 x 600 pixelsARM Cortex A8TBA / TBAYes (stylus)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, optional 3G3-MP
Pandigital Multimedia NovelAndroid 2.19 inches/800 x 480 pixelsTBA2GB / TBANoWi-Fi, 3G (for downloading books from Barnes & Noble)TBA
Augen Gentouch Espresso Doppio (Dolce tablet plus dock)Android 2.210.1 inches/1,024 x 768ARM Cortex A88GB / 512MBYes (dock has full QWERTY keyboard)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR3-MP front and rear
Augen Gentouch EspressoAndroid 2.27 inches/800 x 600 pixelsARM Cortex A98GB / 512MBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR2-MP front and rear
Augen Gentouch LatteAndroid 2.27 inches/800 x 480 pixelsTCC 89022GB / 256MBNoWi-Fi2-MP front
Augen Gentouch Latte GrandeAndroid 2.27 inches/800 x 600 pixelsTCC 89022GB / 256MBNoWi-Fi2-MP front
Dell Streak 7Android 2.27 inches/800 x 480 pixelsTegra 216GB / 256MBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR1.3-MP front, 5-MP rear
eFun Nextbook Next4Android 2.210 inches/1,024 x 768 pixels1-GHz Cortex A8TBA / TBANoTBATBA
eFun Nextbook Next6Android 2.27 inches/1,024 x 768 pixelsTBATBA / TBANoTBATBA
Enspert Identity Tab E201Android 2.27 inches/800 x 480 pixelsARM Cortex A88GB / 512MBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR3-MP rear
Lenovo LePadAndroid 2.210.1 inches/1,280 x 800 pixels1.3-GHz SnapdragonTBA / TBAYes (on U1 dock sold separately)TBATBA
MSI WindPad 100AAndroid 2.210.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsARM Cortex A8TBA / 1GBTBAWi-Fi, optional 3GTBA
Samsung Galaxy Tab Wi-Fi VersionAndroid 2.27 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsHummingbird16GB / TBANoTBA1.3-MP front, 3-MP rear
Velocity Micro Cruz L37Android 2.2/2.37 inches/1024 x 600 pixelsTBA4GB / TBANoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, optional 3Gfront and rear
Velocity Micro Cruz P38Android 2.2/2.38 inches/1024 x 768 pixelsTBA4GB / TBANo>Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3Gfront and rear
Velocity Micro Cruz L510Android 2.2/2.310.1 inches / 366 x 768 pixels1-GHz dual-core ?TBA / TBANoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, optional 3Gfront and rear
Augen Gentouch Espresso DolceAndroid 2.2/Ubuntu 10.110.1 inches / 1,024 x 768 pixelsARM Cortex A8>8GB / 512MBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR3-MP front and rear
Azpen tabletsAndroid 2.2/Windows 78 inches/800 x 600 pixels, 9.7 inches / 1,024 x 768 pixels, 10.1 inches / 1,024 x 600 pixelsFreescale i.MX515 (8-inch, 9.7-inch), Intel Atom N455 (10-inch)16GB (all models; expandable to 32USB with microSD card) / Up to 2GBNoWi-Fi0.3-MP, 1.3-MP
Viewsonic ViewPad 10 ProAndroid 2.2/Windows 710 inches/1024 x 600 pixelsIntel Oak TrailTBA / TBATBAWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3GTBA
Enspert Identity Tab E301Android 2.37 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsARM Cortex A88GB / 512MBNoWi-Fi, 3G1.3-MP, 5-MP
Notion Ink AdamAndroid 2.310.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsTegra 2508GB / 1GBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G3.2-MP
Viliv X10Android 2.310.2 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsCortex A88GB, 16GB, 32GB / 512MBNoTBA1.3-MP front, 3-MP rear
Viliv X7Android 2.37 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsARM Cortex A88GB, 16GB, 32GB / 512MBNoWi-Fi, optional 3G1.3-MP front, 3-MP rear
HTC FlyerAndroid 2.47 inches/1024 x 600 pixels1.5-GHz>32GB / 1GBYes (stylus)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.01.3-MP front, 5-MP rear
Acer Iconia Tab A100Android 3.07 inches/1024 x 600 pixelsNvidia Tegra 28GB / 512MBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G2-MP front, 5-MP rear
Acer Iconia Tab A500Android 3.010.1 inches/1280 x 800 pixelsNvidia Tegra 216 GB, 32GB / 1GBNoVerizon 4G LTE2-MP front, 5-MP rear
Aluratek CinepadAndroid 3.010.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixelsTBATBA / TBATBAWi-FiTBA
ASUS Eee Pad MeMoAndroid 3.07.1 inches/1,024 x 600 pixels1.2-GHz Qualcomm 826032GB, 64GB / TBAYes (stylus)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G (optional)1.2-MP front, 5-MP rear
ASUS Eee Pad TransformerAndroid 3.010.1 inches/1,280 x 800 pixelsNvidia Tegra 216GB, 32GB, 64GB / TBAYes (keyboard dock)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G (optional)1.2-MP front, 5-MP rear
ASUS Eee Pad SliderAndroid 3.010.1 inchesNvidia Tegra 216GB, 32GB, 64GB / TBAYes (slide-out keyboard)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, 3G (optional)1.2-MP front, 5-MP rear
Dell Streak 10 Android 3.010 inchesTBATBA / TBATBATBATBA
Elocity A10 tabletsAndroid 3.010 inchesNvidia Tegra 216GB, 250GB / 512MBNoTBATBA
LG Optimus PadAndroid 3.08.9 inchesNvidia Tegra 2TBA / TBATBATBATwo rear-facing 5-MP
Motorola XoomAndroid 3.010.1 inches/1,280 x 800 pixelsNvidia Tegra 232GB / 1GBNoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, 3G, 4G (available in Q2)2-MP front, 5-MP rear
Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1Android 3.010.1 inches/1280 x 800 pixelsNvidia Tegra 216GB, 32GB / TBANoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+ EDR, 4G (HSPA+)?2-MP front, 8-MP rear
Sony "S1" Honeycomb TabletAndroid 3.09.4 inches/1,280 x 800 pixelsNvidia Tegra 2TBA / TBATBATBATBA
T-Mobile G-Slate by LGAndroid 3.08.9 inchesNvidia Tegra 232GB / TBANoWi-Fi, 4G2-MP, 5-MP
Toshiba Tablet Android 3.010.1 inches/1280 x 800 pixelsNvidia Tegra 2TBA / TBATBAWi-Fi2-MP front, 5-MP rear