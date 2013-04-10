Meet The WiQiQi Wireless Charger for Samsung Galaxy S3, S4, and Note II

Samsung Galaxy S III, S4 and Note II users who want wireless charging have a convenient, low-cost option, courtesy of "Monster Watts." Today, the company introduced its WiQiQi charging system with a super-thin receiver that fits underneath your phone's default case, an improvement over Samsung's $100 kit, which requires you to change back covers and thicken your device.

A wireless charging system is typically comprised of a receiver and a charging pad. The receiver needs to be attached to the phone so the battery can absorb power from the pad. The WiQiQi (named after the Qi wireless charging standard that many phones use) system's selling point is the thinness of its receiver, giving you the capability to switch cases and back covers whenever you want. Monster Watts also claims the receiver's brass studs enable it to conduct electricity better than other receivers.

WiQiQi wireless charger kits for the Galaxy S3 and the Note II will be available in April for $78 and $88, respectively, while kits for the Galaxy S4 will be available in June for $88. You can, however, preorder an S3 kit for $44.99 and an S4 kit for $49.99 from the company's Indiegogo posting, although the offer is limited to 2,000 buyers.