How to Make Text Move in Windows 10’s Photos

The video creation tools inside Windows 10’s Photos are pretty stellar. Beginner friendly and fun, these allow you to hit the ground running and begin creating immediately without the steep learning curve offered by programs like Premiere Pro or Final Cut. It’s actually even easier to use than the old Windows Movie Maker, if you can remember that.

Today we’re going to show you how to use the text tool with an anchoring system that allows your text to move along with the image in videos. Called tracking, this creates a semi-professional-looking effect in just seconds.