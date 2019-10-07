macOS Catalina Arrives in October: See if Your Mac Can Run It

The dust has settled on Apple's September hardware event, but we're still discovering nuggets of information in its aftermath.

The update came out today (Oct. 7) and we've got full instructions for how to download macOS Catalina. Check out our review of the macOS Catalina to see soon you need to update.

Hidden at the bottom of the macOS Catalina webpage is a list of devices that can run Catalina. Don't worry about scrolling all the way down; we've done the work for you. Below is a comprehensive list of all Mac devices that will receive the Catalina update next month.

Which Mac devices can run macOS Catalina?

MacBook 2015 and later

MacBook Air 2012 and later

MacBook Pro 2012 and later

iMac 2012 and later

iMac Pro 2017 and later (all models)

Mac Pro 2013 and later

Mac mini 2012 and later

There shouldn't be any complaints from Apple users about which devices can and can't run macOS Catalina. As you can see, Apple is quite generous with supporting older devices --- some of which are seven years old. For comparison, Google stops supporting Chromebooks after six-and-a-half years, with no exceptions.

What's new in macOS Catalina?

Catalina introduces a number of new features and improvements to macOS. The change that will likely impact most users is the death of iTunes and its replacement by three separate services: Apple Music, Podcasts and TV. While one of the most influential programs ever, iTunes had grown stale over the years. By breaking it up, Apple can keep everything that people loved about iTunes but offer them in a more streamlined package.

Another new feature we're excited for is Sidecar, which lets you turn your iPad into a secondary display. macOS Catalina also introduces some nice updates to Safari and Apple's Reminder app gains a "Due date" section so you can stay on top of assignments.

But macOS Catalina won't be for everyone. The update will drop support for 32-bit apps, which means the apps you use on a daily basis could soon vanish. An Apple news site called The Tape Drive discovered that a total of 235 apps will be incompatible with the operating system, so be sure to check the list before you update your Mac.