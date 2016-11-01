MacBook Pro to Get Cheaper, Support 32GB of RAM (Report)

If you have your eyes on the new MacBook Pro but your wallet is balking at the $1,500 starting price (and that's without the Touch Bar), you may want to consider waiting for a potential price drop in the second half of 2017.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities suggests that the company will refresh the internals and cut the cost, as noted by 9 to 5 Mac.

The spec boost involves offering MacBook Pros with support for up to 32GB of RAM. The current model supports only up to 16GB for power efficiency. This, however, will be dependent on whether Intel releases its upcoming Cannonlake CPUs in time for manufacturing.

If the timing doesn't work out, the company may opt for Intel's upcoming 6-core Coffee Lake CPU and stick with a 16GB maximum. The price drop will also be welcome, as the It the new MacBook Pro starting price is $200 more than its predecessor.

Kuo also notes that customers may be more likely to upgrade next year, as apps appear for the Touch Bar and more and more USB Type-C accessories are released.

The MacBook Pro wouldn't be the first laptop that Apple has released that seemed futuristic but overpriced. The MacBook Air was criticized for its high price of $1,799 when it was introduced in 2008. Today, it costs $999, the one could argue that the specs and design haven't kept up with the times.

The Pro's Touch Bar is more of a mixed bag to some consumers (we'll let you know what we think when we get our hands on it), but dropping a few hundred bucks might make it an easier sell.

