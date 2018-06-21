Apple’s MacBook Pro Is Now $1,000 Off

If you've had your eye on the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar but haven't yet pulled the trigger, B&H Photo is hoping you'll do it now.

The retailer is currently selling the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $2,499, a $1,000 savings on its regular retail price of $3,499. The version it's offering comes with a 2.9GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and features 16GB of RAM. There's also 1TB of solid-state storage inside, as well as AMD's Radeon Pro 460 GPU. In other words, it's a well-equipped MacBook Pro at a steep discount.

Apple unveiled its MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in 2016. The company said at the time that it believes the Touch Bar would fundamentally change how we interact with its notebooks, providing contextual menus and other features that you could tap with your finger. In previous MacBook reviews, we've found the Touch Bar to be a neat innovation that makes it easier to use apps such as GarageBand and iMovie, even if it's not a complete game-changer.

Although Apple is believed to be working on new Macs that may release later this year, the new computers will likely cost substantially more. So, it might just be a better idea to take advantage of this deal now and get solid power without breaking the bank.

The B&H Photo offer is available as an instant savings. You can get it in stores or have it delivered to your home. B&H Photo doesn't say on its website whether the offer will remain in place indefinitely or if it will end sometime soon. So if you're planning to take the plunge, you might want to act sooner rather than later.

