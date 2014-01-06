Liquipel Skins Hands-On: Make Your Phone Screen Indestructible

Tired of cracking your phone screen? Liquipel, the company that wowed us two years ago with its nano-coating waterproof technology, has an impressive solution called Skins. Skins are shock-absorbing screen protectors for your phone that make it virtually shatterproof while retaining the clarity of your display. Available for the iPhone 5/5c/5s, Galaxy S3/4 and Note 2/3, the $25 Skins come in a variety of fun colors from neon to classic tones.

We put Liquipel's Skins to the test at CES' Startup Debut and were impressed with its ability to withstand tremendous amounts of force. Perhaps the most dramatic test we had a chance to try on an iPhone 5 with Skins was dropping a heavy steel ball on the screen through a plastic tube (for accurate aiming). The display stoically withstood the impact throughout repeated tests, and no one around had the courage to try the same test on a non-protected device.

We were pretty sure that amount of force could have destroyed the glass on a lesser display. The product managers had also been throwing the phone around to test its day-to-day endurance and it was evident the protector was working - while the screen was scratch-free, the body of the device, which was not covered by the protector, had obvious signs of wear and tear.

We liked how unobtrusive the skin was, and combined with Liquipel's coating technology, you can easily waterproof and shockproof your phone without having to compromise on size and style. Plus, a mere $25 is a small price to pay for complete peace of mind the next time your phone takes a tumble down the stairs. For more tests and news on Liquipel's Skins, stay tuned.