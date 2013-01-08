LG Tab-Book H160: The Best Designed Windows 8 Slider You Can't Buy

Hey, LG, we don't mean to sound bossy, but you should really consider bringing the Tab-Book H160 to the U.S. Why should American consumers be deprived of buying a Windows 8 slider that's actually easy to transform from tablet to notebook mode? All it takes is the push of a button.

Here as CES 2013 we went hands-on with the Tab-Book H160, an 11.6 device powered by an Atom processor. The star of the show is the button on the left side of the chassis, which activates a spring-loaded mechanism to slide up the display. As you'll see in the video, it's like magic. In fact, LG's effort makes other sliders from the likes of Sony and Toshiba look like algebra equations.

The Tab-Book H160 also benefits from a sharp and bright IPS display with wide viewing angles, along with a keyboard that really makes the most of the deck. LG will also sell an Ultra version of the Tab-Book overseas with a Core processor, technically making that model an Ultrabook.

The only drawback of this compact design is that there isn't a built-in touchpad. Or a pointing stick. Yes, there's a touch screen there for a reason, but accomplishing tasks like selecting text could be a pain.

Even with that caveat we believe other companies should take a cue from LG's design. We hope to import one of these babies and review it.