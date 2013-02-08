LG Optimus G Pro Leaked: 5.5-inch Screen and Drool-Worthy Specs

Go LG, go LG, go! If there was any doubt LG wants to be taken seriously as a serious smartphone player, the just-leaked Optimus G Pro will crush it-- with awesome specs. The big daddy of the LG Optimus G, the Optimus G Pro isn't expected to be announced until Mobile World Congress (MWC), but PhoneArena got a hold of a possible image and a spec sheet. After one look at them, we wouldn't kick this smartphone out of our pocket.

For starters, there's a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD IPS-LCD screen surrounded by super thin bezel the widens at the top and the bottom to accomodate the front facing camera and home button, respectively. On the inside, the Optimus G Pro is believed to have a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage plus a microSD card slot capable of a whopping 64GB of additional storage. On top of that, there's an LTE radio, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera that can also film HD video.

There are two extra added attractions that also appear to be coming on the Optimus G Pro-- first, a 3,140 mAh battery that should keep the phone running for a very long time; and second, an unspecified "HDMI and RGB" output.

While it's possible the LG Optimus G Pro is headed for elsewhere in the world or just a geek's dream of an awesome spec sheet, the LTE radio gives us hope that it's destined for the U.S. We'll know for sure when we go to MWC at the end of February.

