Leaked Samsung Galaxy Folder Suggests the Flip Phone Lives

It looks like Samsung is aiming to bring the flip phone back from the dead. New reports indicate the company is gearing up to launch a clamshell-style device called the Galaxy Folder that comes with displays on both sides of its lid.

The mid-range handset initially turned up on Japanese website RBMen, which discovered the device’s Korean-language user manual. The flip phone will allegedly come with a 3.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 800 x 480-pixel resolution, although it’s not clear whether or not this is the front panel or the one inside the lid. Other reported specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and support for LTE.

Judging by the drawings in the user manual, Samsung’s Galaxy Folder bears resemblance to Motorola’s first RAZR flip phone which debuted in the early 2000s. But don’t expect this phone to debut in the U.S. anytime soon, however, considering similar previous releases from Samsung have been exclusive to Asia. Although we’re not likely to see Samsung’s dual-display flip phones in the U.S., you can still dig up some older Samsung flip phones through Verizon, Sprint and AT&T’s websites.

via Android Beat, RBMen