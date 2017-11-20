Most Epic MacBook Pro Dock Finally on Sale

If you're going to buy a MacBook Pro, you're probably going to need a hub or a dock, so that your existing gadgets can connect to its Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports.

And if you want the mother of all docks — for all your external drives, monitors and other gadgets — check out the finally-for-sale Landing Zone Docking Station ($310), which features a whopping 16 ports.

Made for Apple's new USB Type-C only MacBook Pros, the Landing Zone Docking Station is a U-shaped dock that clamps around the width of the notebooks, connecting to the Thunderbolt 3 connectors on both sides of the laptop.

You get a lot of options in exchange, starting with 3 USB Type-C ports, 2 data-only USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an additional USB 3.1 Type-A port for 1.5-Amp high-speed charging and a passthrough USB Type-C port for any devices that demand Thunderbolt 3 connectors.

If you're like me and connect multiple displays to your MacBook Pro, you'll be able to pair up to three, since you get the aforementioned Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI port and your choice of a DisplayPort or another HDMI port (those two can't be used simultaneously).

On top of that, you get the stability of hard-wired internet with a Gigabit Ethernet port, as well as both microSD and SD memory readers, options Apple took away when slimming down the MacBook for its Touch Bar iteration.

Since you'll want to keep your MacBook and high-end dock safe, it also features a security lock slot. Oh, and it's got a headphone jack, so don't worry about it covering the MacBook's own audio-out port.

While you can buy the Landing Zone Docking Station for the 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro on Amazon via the below link, the version for the 15-inch model is only available from Landing Zone here.

