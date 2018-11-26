Act Fast: iPad Mini Just Dropped $120 for Cyber Monday

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best holiday sales.

If you are looking for an iPad for a good price, Walmart is currently selling the iPad Mini for just $279 as part of its Cyber Monday sale.

That's $120 off the regular $399 price, and this deal likely won't last long.

Now, you could argue that Apple shouldn't be charging that amount to begin with, since the new 9.7-inch iPad starts at $329. But for many the iPad mini is a great little tablet, especially for kids who are not ready for a phone.

Buy on Walmart

This version of the iPad mini 4 comes with 128GB of storage, a 9.7-inch Retina Display (2048 x 1536 pixels) and an 8-MP iSight camera.

Note that this slate features an older A8 series processor, but it does have enough oomph to run iOS 12 and should have no problem handling the more than one million apps in the App Store--with the exception perhaps of the most demanding games.

In our review of the iPad mini 4, we liked its sleek design, long battery life (over 9 hours) and multitasking capability.