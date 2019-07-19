iPad Mini 5 Hits New Low Price

Prime Day may be over, but Walmart's Big Save event now extends through the weekend. The big-box retailer will continue to offer Black Friday like deals another 48 hours.



Walmart still has the Editor's Choice 2019 Apple iPad Mini 5 on sale for $359. That's $40 off its regular price and $10 cheaper than its Prime Day price. (Amazon mirrors this deal).

Buy the Apple iPad Mini for $359 ($40 off) at Walmart

In our iPad Mini review, we loved its speedy performance, vibrant display, and Apple Pencil support. It's the most powerful and versatile small tablet you can get.



It packs a 7.9-inch Retina Display, an A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID, and 64GB of storage. The one thing we don't like about the new iPad Mini is that it sports the same dated, big-bezel design of the iPad mini 4. It also has the same Lightning port, rather than adopting USB-C connectivity like the new iPad Pro.

On a positive note, the new iPad mini 5's A12 Bionic chip enabled it to juggle multiple apps simultaneously in our lab. We also enjoyed fluid gameplay while playing Injustice 2. Battery-wise, the iPad Mini 5's built-in rechargeable power source went beyond expectations. Although Apple promises up to 10 hours of runtime, in our Laptop Mag battery test, it endured at 12 hours and 40 minutes.

In a nutshell, the iPad Mini 5 is the king among small tablets.