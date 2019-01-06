HP Launches First-Ever AMD Chromebook

HP's new Chromebooks for CES 2019 include the first-ever AMD processor powered model, the HP Chromebook 14 (db0020nr). Coming later this month (just before the AMD-powered Acer Chromebook 315 in February) with a starting price of $269, it runs the AMD A4 and A6 CPUs with integrated Radeon R4 and R5 GPUs.

While those graphics performance boosts remain to be seen, the average Chromebook user would hopefully see the benefits in Android app emulation via the Google Play store. Also, HP's rating this Chromebook for up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life, which is solid if it lives up to the hype. We look forward to using the Laptop Mag Battery Test to see how well that checks out.

HP Chromebook 14 (AMD) Specs

Starting Price $269 Processor AMD A4 / AMD A6 Display 14-inch, 1366 x 768 non-touch / 1920 x 1080 touchscreen ($30 extra) GPU Radeon R4 / Radeon R5 (Integrated) Ports 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 Memory (RAM) 4GB Storage 32GB eMMC Battery Life (Estimated) Up to 9:15 Weight 3.4 pounds Dimensions 13.27 x 8.93 x 0.72 inches

During my hands-on time with this 14-inch Chromebook, I saw how it gets a number of the little things right. Its keyboard deck may be plastic, but the keys feel great to type on and the deck offers a nice brushed-metal finish.

I saw the Chromebook 14 in an elegant Ink Blue, which I'd recommend over the Charcoal Grey option that's also available. HP will also sell the Chromebook 14 in Snow White, for those who like all-white gadgets.

While that $269 starting price is nice for those looking for the lowest available option, you'll want to spend an additional $30 to upgrade from its 1366 x 768 non-touch screen to a Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen. That way, you can get the most out of those Google Play apps, which are all designed for touch interaction.

The Chromebook 14 features a pair of USB Type-C ports (which also draw a charge) and a pair of boxy USB 2.0 ports, and splits them between its left and right side. As someone who tried relying on the MacBook Pro (which only has power-drawing ports on its left side), I have to commend HP, as that versatility comes in handy when your nearest power outlet is on one side and not the other.

We'll have to test it ourselves for our full review to get a complete read on this laptop, but it's great to see that the Chromebook market is thriving enough to get AMD variants of existing models. We’re looking forward to getting it into the lab for more thorough testing.

