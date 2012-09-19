How to View Full Screen Web Pages Using Safari in iOS 6

Apple first introduced full screen Web pages to Safari with OS X Lion, and now that feature is making its way to iOS To view a Web page in full screen mode:

• Navigate to the desired page and put your device in landscape mode.

• Tap the full screen icon in the lower right corner and the Web page will appear in full screen.

• To exit full screen mode, tap the icon again or rotate your device to portrait mode.

