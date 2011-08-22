Moving photos, music, and other files back and forth between your PC and your TouchPad is easy if you use the bundled USB cable. To turn your TouchPad into a drive letter on your Windows computer,

How to Transfer Files From the HP TouchPad to Your PC

1. Connect your USB cable to both your TouchPad and a USB port on your PC.

2. Select USB Drive in the alert message that appears in the upper right corner of your TouchPad.

3. Click open folder to view files on your PC or double click the HP TouchPad drive letter from the My Computer menu on your computer.

