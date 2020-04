If you want to print in a traditional Windows app, all you have to do is select Print from the File menu. However, if you want to output the content from a Windows 8 app, you need to follow a different series of steps.

1. Select Devices from the Charms menu.



2. Select the printer you want to use.

3. Click the More Settings menu if you wish to adjust the size, type, paper orientation or color of your printout.

4. Select the number of copies and click Print.