How to Password Protect the iPad

It’s such a simple thing, but many iPad owners don’t bother to enable password security on their tablets. If you want to make things tougher on snoops, follow these steps.

Open the Settings menu on your iPad.

menu on your iPad. Tap on Touch ID & Passcode

Enter a six-digit PIN and to confirm it.

Tapping on 'Password Options' will allow for a four-digit or alphanumeric passcode. And, of coures, Touch ID lets you register your fingerprint.

The next time you turn on your iPad, you’ll be asked to enter the passcode before you can access any apps or data