How To Factory Reset the Blackberry Playbook

Your Blackberry Playbook not playing nice? Wish you could undo everything on it and start from scratch? No problem, let me help you with that.

In the video below, I show you how to go in to the Blackberry Playbook's settings and erase all the applications you've downloaded, all the data you've stored, and just bring the device back to factory specifications. Why do this? Well, if your device isn't working the way you think it should, or if you just feel the need to wipe the slate clean, this procedure will do that for you.

1. Go to settings by clicking on the cog at the top right of the device or by swiping your finger down from the top bezel onto the screen (click here for more of these neat, little gesture tricks).

2. Select Security.

3. Choose Security Wipe.

4. Type in "blackberry" to confirm and hit Enter.

The device will reboot after a while and you'll be back to bone stock.

