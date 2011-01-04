Hands-on with the Motion Computing CL900 Rugged Oak Trail Tablet

Today, Motion Computing announced its ruggedized 10-inch Oak Trail-based tablet. Dubbed the CL900, this slate is designed for the enterprise market and will cost upwards of $1,000 when it ships in March, but is probably the best Windows tablet we've seen to date.

At 10.9 x 7.1 x 0.6 inches, the Motion Computing CL900 is about the same size as the ViewSonic G Tablet, but weighs an even heftier 2 pounds to the G Tablet's 1.55 pounds.

While it may not look it, this tablet is fully ruggedized. The front is made of Gorilla Glass, so it can withstand a good number of scrapes. It has an IP52 rating, meaning its rubber-sealed ports are water, dust, and splash resistant. Inside, the components sit on shock-absorbed aluminum frame, so it can withstand drops from 48 inches.

The tablet's 10-inch display has a resolution of 1366 x 768, so it can fit even more of web pages and apps. Along the right side is a small door that opens to reveal a nicely sized stylus. The left side has the ports: USB, headphone/mic, micro HDMI, and an SD card slot. The front features a 1.3-MP webcam, while the rear has a 3-MP camera.

The Motion Computing CL900 packs a 1.5-GHz Intel Atom Z670 processor, 1GB of RAM (expandable to 2GB), a 30GB solid state drive.(customers can opt for 62 or 128GB SSDs) and runs Windows 7 Professional. Connectivity includes 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Gobi mobile broadband, Bluetooth 3.0, and a SIM card slot.

Motion Computing estimates that the tablet's 43-Watt-hour battery will get up to 8 hours of endurance. Stay tuned for a full review, but first check out the hands-on video and gallery below.