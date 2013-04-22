Google Now Could Appear on Google Home Page

If you're a Google Now fan but don't own an Android device, you may be in luck. A recent leak from a page tested by Google shows code that indicates the personal assistant will be added to Google's home page, so everyone with a browser can use the feature.

Google Now, which serves you up real-time weather, traffic, transportation and sports updates, among other things, prides itself on getting users "just the right information at just the right time." The code, spotted by the Google Operating System blog, stated that "Google Now uses your Home location to show relevant information like weather, traffic conditions, and nearby places." Users can input their home, work and current locations to get location-based info. Nothing has been leaked yet on what the home page integration will look like, but it outlines Google Now's weather, traffic conditions and nearby places as some of its focuses.