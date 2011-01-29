G Styled: The Lenovo IdeaPad U260 - Bright Orange FTW!

First thing you notice is the bright orange hue of it. I definitely wouldn't have gone with orange as my first choice, but it works. It's a attention getting color, so if you want to stand out of a crowd this will surely help with that.

The U260 is slim, compact, and I love the feel of it. It has a rubberized texture, which I believe all electronic devices should have. When I opened it, it reminded me of a book for some reason -- this wasn't a bad thing. On the inside the chiclet keys are a nice touch and the palm rest felt good. The palm rest looked somewhat leather-ish, but this is better than the traditional plain black palm rests found in every other laptop on this earth.

For $899 it is a little pricey especially since I hear battery life isn't as long as we might have liked, but sometimes you have to sacrifice for style. If you need something for a road trip this might not be the laptop for you. But if you want to show off at your local Starbucks (just make sure to sit next to any available outlets) this is the laptop you have been looking for!

Lenovo IdeaPad U260 G Style Rating: Fashion Forward

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own and we wouldn't have it any other way.