G Styled: HTC EVO 3D vs HTC Sensation 4G - Who is the King of the Summer?

Another summer, and more Android devices than you can shake a stick at will be making their debut. But the question remains, who can be the king of this summer? Both the HTC EVO 3D and the HTC Sensation 4G are slated to come out this summer, but which of these Android OS 2.3.3 / Sense UI 3.0 devices can be king? While both phones were very hot devices, I can only choose one as winner.

With the HTC EVO 3D, you have the same HTC cookie cutter design as the other 4.3-inch screen devices that HTC has done before. However something about the EVO 3D feels a little slimmer and not as wide as, say, an HTC Inspire 4G. You also get this nice textured and rubberized back casing, which is definitely a plus (rubber is always a plus). As I mentioned, it is running Android OS 2.3.3 and has Sense UI 3.0. Sense in itself is sexy, so this definitely helps the EVO 3D.

What about the 3D aspect of the device? While I will admit the pictures I took with the camera in 3D mode do look good, I couldn't see myself staring at it for any extended period of time. I still feel 3D is just a gimmick and I'm not buying into it, so it didn't add to my feelings for the phone.

The HTC Sensation 4G has the same Android OS and Sense, so it definitely has that sexiness going for it, but this phone has so much more. The Sensation has a nice back casing with a mix of rubber and metal. The Sensation also has a nice thin profile and sexy curved lines all around.

When I look at the HTC EVO 3D, I see a nice business looking phone for the daily work grind. But with the HTC Sensation 4G, I see a nice out on the town, looking smooth, and club hopping phone. If I had to choose a king of this summer, with confidence I would give it to the HTC Sensation. It has the latest and greatest Android OS, Sense UI 3.0, and it oozes style and fashion!

HTC EVO 3D G Style Rating: Business Casual

HTC Sensation 4G G Style Rating: Club Chic